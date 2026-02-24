Nepal tags wild boar as agricultural menace to tackle farm losses

Kathmandu, Feb 24 (IANS) The Nepali government has formally redeclared wild boars — except for small species that enter private farmlands — as agriculture-damaging wild animals, allowing farmers to chase away, capture, or even kill them without obtaining a permit from authorities.

Nearly two weeks after the wild rhesus monkey (Macaca mulatta) was declared an agriculture-damaging wild animal, the wild boar has also been placed on the same list, as farmers continue to suffer heavy crop losses caused by wildlife.

By publishing a notice in the Nepal Gazette, the Ministry of Forests and Environment said the declaration will remain valid for one year from the date of publication.

The ministry said it decided to declare wild boars — except for small species that enter private farmlands, threshing grounds, and kitchen gardens across Nepal — as harmful wildlife for agriculture.

“If such wild boars enter these areas and cause damage, the owners of such land may, subject to certain conditions, chase away, drive off, capture, or kill them without obtaining a permit,” the notice reads. The provision applies only to areas outside national parks, wildlife reserves, hunting reserves, conservation areas, and national forest areas, the ministry said.

The government’s decision comes at a time when wild animals, including wild boars and monkeys, are causing huge crop losses, forcing many farmers to abandon cultivation.

Shrinking cultivation and expanding forest cover around abandoned land have unintentionally increased habitats for monkeys and wild boars, leading to intensified human-wildlife conflict.

The consequences of the wildlife menace are increasingly visible. Fields lie barren, production continues to fall, and younger generations are leaving villages where farming no longer guarantees survival. In some cases, humans have also been attacked, resulting in occasional fatalities.

According to the notice, if wild boars enter farmer fields and cause damage to crops or livestock, farmers may, individually or collectively, chase away, drive off, or capture them. If captured, the animal must be handed over to the concerned National Park Office, Wildlife Reserve Office, Hunting Reserve Office, Conservation Area Office, Division Forest Office, or the nearest office under their jurisdiction, and information must also be provided to the concerned ward office.

If a wild boar is killed during efforts to drive it away, it may be buried in the presence of at least one representative of the concerned local government and five local witnesses. “Information about the incident must be provided to the national park or forest office, as well as to the local ward office,” the notice said.

--IANS

scor/as