‘My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families’: Kiren Rijiju expresses sadness over bus accident near Madina

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed shock and deep sadness over the bus accident near Madina involving Indian Umrah pilgrims and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Telangana Congress working president Mohammed Azharuddin also expressed grief over the incident.

Rijiju posted on his social media platform X, saying, “I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident on the Medina–Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims. We are in touch with our Embassy officials who are gathering more details & extending all possible assistance. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for strength in this difficult time."

He also shared helpline numbers for assistance: “The contact details of the helpline are as follows: 8002440003 (toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301 (WhatsApp).”

Former Indian cricket captain and Telangana Congress working president Mohammed Azharuddin also expressed grief.

He said, “Deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected, especially the families from Hyderabad who were part of this unfortunate incident."

He added that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had taken immediate action.

"Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy Garu has taken immediate action, directing officials to gather complete details and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to ensure all necessary support and relief measures are provided without delay."

Azharuddin also shared details of a dedicated control room set up to assist families and monitor the situation: 79979 59754 and 99129 19545.

“We stand with the families during this difficult time and will extend every possible support through the Minority Welfare Department, Govt of Telangana,” he said.

Former Member of Parliament Kavitha Kalvakuntla also reacted to the tragedy. She said, “Shocked to learn that at least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, several from Hyderabad, are feared dead after their bus from Mecca to Madina collided with a diesel tanker. I urge the Union Government especially External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to immediately coordinate with Saudi authorities, ensure all possible assistance and extend support to the victims’ families."

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a control room in view of the bus accident near Madina, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims.

“In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are as under: 8002440003 (Toll free) 0122614093 0126614276 0556122301 (WhatsApp),” reads a post from the Consulate General on ‘X’.

The Telangana government has also set up a control room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are in direct contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Efforts are underway to ascertain the full details of the accident and confirm how many individuals from Telangana were involved.

Control Room Contact Numbers at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi:

Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head: +91 98719 99044

CH. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +91 99583 22143

Rakshith Nail, Liaison Officer: +91 96437 23157

Senior officials of the Telangana government were in touch with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah to gather details about the Umrah pilgrims who died in a road accident near Madina early on Monday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the officials spoke to the Consulate General in Jeddah and the Deputy Ambassador in Riyadh and sought complete information on whether there are any pilgrims from Telangana among the victims, and if so, how many.

They instructed the Resident Commissioner and Coordination Secretary in Delhi to coordinate with the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and provide complete details.

