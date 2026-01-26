Multiple US States proclaim Jan 26 as India’s Republic Day

Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) Five American states — Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Nebraska, and South Dakota — have proclaimed January 26, 2026, as the “Republic Day of India,” marking the 77th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution and commemorating the contributions of the Indian and Indian American community to their states.

In separate proclamations, the governors of these States underscored India’s status as the world’s largest democracy and highlighted shared values of democracy, innovation, and economic growth, as well as the growing partnerships between the two largest democracies.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, said January 26, 2026, marks the 77th Republic Day of India, “commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India and celebrating the world’s largest democracy.”

The proclamation said Alaska recognizes the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with India and acknowledged that the Indian community makes a significant contribution to Alaska’s cultural diversity, educational distinction, and economic vitality.

It also referred to the growing partnerships between Alaska and India in trade, technology, agriculture, and cultural interaction, encouraging mutual prosperity and understanding.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, in his proclamation, said January 26, 2026, marks the 77th Republic Day of India and honoring the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with India.

The Oregon proclamation said the Indian community adds significantly to the state’s cultural diversity, academic quality, and economic vitality, and noted that Oregon and India continue to build strong partnerships in trade, technology, agriculture, and cultural collaboration.

In Washington state, Governor Bob Ferguson issued a proclamation honoring the importance of Washington’s relationship with India and the contributions of the Indian American community to science and technology, education, business, arts, and civic life.

The proclamation said Washington state and India continue to expand meaningful partnerships in trade, technology, clean energy, agriculture, and cultural collaboration, strengthening people-to-people ties.

The Washington proclamation said the day commemorates “the adoption of the Constitution of India and honoring the abiding values of liberty, justice, and democratic governance embraced by the world’s largest democracy.”

Governor Ferguson proclaimed January 26, 2026, as “Republic Day of India” in Washington and encouraged residents to recognize the achievements of the Indian and Indian American communities, along with the enduring bonds of friendship between Washington and India.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen proclaimed January 26, 2026, as “Republic Day of India” in the state. The Nebraska proclamation said the Indian community makes a significant contribution to Nebraska’s cultural diversity, educational distinction, and economic vitality, and noted growing partnerships between Nebraska and India in trade, technology, agriculture, and cultural interaction.

In South Dakota, Governor Larry Rhoden issued an executive proclamation recognizing January 26, 2026, as India’s Republic Day.

It highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with India, the contributions of the Indian community to South Dakota’s cultural and economic life, and expanding trade, technology, and agricultural cooperation.

