Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor likely next Afghan envoy as Taliban prepares for Delhi Embassy takeover

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) As India and Afghanistan continue to deepen bilateral ties, two Taliban diplomats are likely to take hold of the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, while Director General, First Political Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan, Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, is likely to be the next Charge d'Affaires, sources said on Friday.

According to people aware of the matter, the first Taliban official is likely to visit New Delhi by the end of this month, and Mufti Noor would come either by the end of this year or in January 2026.

India and Afghanistan have witnessed a steady rise in their bilateral relations in the past few months, especially after the seven-day visit of the Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in October.

Notably, Mufti Noor was a part of the FM Muttaqi's delegation to New Delhi.

Although India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime, but has been emerging as a key aid donor and continues to supply aid and medical supplies.

Similarly, Afghan consulates, both in Mumbai and Hyderabad, are being run by Taliban appointed diplomats.

Said Muhammad Ibrahim Khil, who was appointed by the government headed by former President Ashraf Ghani, is at present the CDA of the Afghan embassy in New Delhi.

Notably, as the hostilities continue between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Taliban administration, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, began a five-day visit to New Delhi on November 19.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Afghanistan's Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Thursday held a meeting in New Delhi, discussing ways to strengthen trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's support for the development and welfare of the Afghan people.

The visit of a high-ranking government delegation from Afghanistan is aimed at activating and effectively utilising the capacities of the India-developed Chabahar Port in Iran and attracting more investments.

The high-level Afghan delegation visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF) on Wednesday evening to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties.

The Afghan minister toured various stalls at the fair, including those set up by Afghan traders showcasing local products. Following the tour, Azizi interacted with Afghan traders in India to discuss market access and expansion prospects.

The visit is the first by an Afghan Minister to ITPO since 2021 and is set against escalating Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, including border closures disrupting exports. This has prompted Afghanistan to diversify trade with India.

Key Indian exports to Afghanistan include pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery, food items like sugar, tea, and rice, while imports feature agricultural products and minerals.

Afghanistan is also seeking Indian investments in its mining sector, hydroelectric projects and exploring avenues to bypass Pakistan for enhanced connectivity.

--IANS

sas/dan