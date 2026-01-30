MRO facility in Bengaluru marks major evolution in India-US defence partnership: Report

Washington, Jan 30 (IANS) India’s new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for military transport aircraft in Bengaluru represents a significant milestone in the nation’s defence collaboration with the United States, enhancing industrial integration and strategic alignment, a report said on Friday.

The facility, expected to be completed by late 2026, is spearheaded by Indian firm Tata Advanced Systems and US-based Lockheed Martin.

According to a report in the military magazine ‘Indo-Pacific Defense FORUM,’ this initiative will boost India’s aerospace ecosystem, expand regional sustainment capabilities, and drive forward New Delhi’s "Make in India and Self-Reliant India initiatives".

Citing New Delhi-based policy analyst Prateek Joshi, it said, the MRO centre designed to support the Indian Air Force’s fleet of 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, could serve regional operators, positioning India as “a hub for heavy-airlift support across the Indo-Pacific.”

“What makes this facility strategically important is that it goes far beyond routine upkeep. We’re talking about depot-level sustainment, including heavy structural work, avionics upgrades and deep inspections that directly determine how long aircraft stay operational.” FORUM quoted Joshi as saying.

According to the report, having depot-level maintenance domestically allows the Indian Air Force (IAF) to reduce project durations and expenses while enhancing local technical expertise.

“Lockheed has also emphasised the training and certification of Indian engineers and technicians, which turns this from a service contract into a long-term capability investment. In practical terms, it’s about readiness and resilience, not just wrench-turning,” Joshi added.

Emphasising the MRO facility’s role in strengthening operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific, Rod McLean, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s air mobility and maritime missions, said in a press statement that the facility “will bolster response time and security in the Pacific … while advancing sustainment capability for the C-130J fleet across the globe.”

The report stressed that the “forward-looking sustainment infrastructure” supports regional resilience objectives

“If that ambition is realised, it could shorten repair timelines during crises and reduce reliance on a small number of distant depots,” the FORUM quoted Joshi as saying.

At the same time, the report said, the project creates opportunities for Indian suppliers such as Tata, which manufactures C-130 tail sections in India and recently completed its 250th delivery.

As Joshi explained, gaining the original equipment manufacturer MRO certification “creates pathways into global aerospace supply chains — from components and repairables to tooling, testing and specialised services.”

