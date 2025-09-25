Mexico slams US for immigration raids

Mexico City, Sep 25 (IANS) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has condemned the immigration raids carried out in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying a diplomatic note was sent to Washington requesting an investigation into the recent deaths of two Mexican nationals.

"Yesterday, a diplomatic note was sent on this case, requesting that all investigations be carried out, and if anyone is responsible for human rights violations, that they be punished," the president said at her daily press conference on Wednesday (local time).

Mexican migrants Ismael Ayala-Uribe and Silverio Villegas Gonzalez died following ICE raids and detention in the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sheinbaum lamented the criminalisation of migrants in the United States and stressed her government's initiatives in support of Mexicans living there, including establishing an emergency hotline and strengthening services that offer technical and legal advice.

Washington's aggressive anti-immigrant policies impact not just Mexicans but also the U.S. economy, where business owners "in agriculture and services are reporting problems because they cannot hire workers," said Sheinbaum.

The president reiterated that Mexicans living in the United States, whether they are first, second, third, or fourth generation, contribute significantly to the U.S. economy, and they also contribute to the Mexican economy through the remittances they send home.

"We oppose such treatment and the raids that have been carried out, which, in addition, cause fear and anxiety," she added.

On September 9, Sheinbaum had slammed the raids against migrants in the United States as "unjust," reiterating that her government has protocols in place to aid affected Mexican nationals.

At her regular daily press conference, Sheinbaum said that following such incidents, an alert has been issued to Mexico's envoys in the United States, who immediately contact local officials to verify whether any Mexican nationals have been detained.

She stressed that the raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection are "unjust."

Sheinbaum, who believes comprehensive immigration reform is urgently needed to recognise migrants' contributions to the US economy, has strengthened Mexico's consular network in the United States to better aid citizens detained or deported.

At least 26 Mexicans were detained during the immigration raids in the southern US state of Georgia, said the Mexican government.

