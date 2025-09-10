Matter of pride: BJP leader hails Trump’s praise of PM Modi, trade talks resumption

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) BJP MLA Ram Kadam, on Wednesday, welcomed US President Donald Trump’s remarks on resuming trade negotiations with India, interpreting them as a strong signal of deepening India-US ties under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said it is a matter of pride for every Indian.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam stated, “The entire world has recognised Prime Minister Modi as a great leader, as we have seen over the past eleven years. A week ago, the US President called PM Modi great, and now he is calling our country great. This is a matter of pride for India’s 140 crore citizens.”

Bihar Minister Jibesh Mishra also praised PM Modi for this development.

“This was bound to happen. The one whose name is Narendra Modi is the world’s most popular leader. A leader who has both principles and integrity, when someone does politics with both principles and integrity, that leader’s name is known across the world, and that name is Narendra Modi. What more can one say? You can see for yourself, as it is often said: the world bows down, it just needs someone to make it bow...,” he said.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.”

Reacting to this, PM Modi posted on X, reaffirming the strength of the bilateral relationship: “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership... We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”

RLD Spokesperson Malook Nagar also weighed in, focusing on the policy outcome: “This clearly indicates that in the coming times, both nations will find a favourable path to resolve tariff issues or other challenges.”

The resumption of talks comes after a period of stagnation and tariff-related disagreements between the two countries. Trump's recent comments represent a notable softening in tone, as both sides prepare for high-level discussions aimed at easing trade tensions.

