Kiren Rijiu-led delegation leaves for Bhutan to bring home sacred Buddha relics

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Monday departed for Bhutan to lead the delegation facilitating the return of Lord Buddha's sacred relics to India, following their public exposition in the neighbouring country.

Taking to X, Rijiju said, "Leaving for the Kingdom of Bhutan to lead the 'Delegation for the Return of Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha' ( Enshrined at the National Museum, in New Delhi ), which was brought to Bhutan for public exposition."

The relics from India enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall in Tashichhodzong were sent for exposition as a special gesture from the people of India to Bhutan to honour the Fourth King's 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

On November 11, during his visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in seeking blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha amid a rousing welcome by local monks at Thimphu's Tashichhodzong.

The visit underscored the deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties between the two countries.

"PM Narendra Modi joined His Majesty the King of Bhutan and sought blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha. Accompanied by chants by Monks, they prayed to the Holy Relics," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Earlier this month, following the arrival of the relics in Bhutan, Prime Minister Modi hailed the people of Bhutan for giving a grand welcome to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi said: "Heartfelt appreciation to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India. These relics symbolise the timeless message of peace, compassion and harmony. The teachings of Lord Buddha are a sacred link between our two nations' shared spiritual heritage."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also stated that he was "deeply moved" to see the warm welcome accorded to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha that arrived in Bhutan from India.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on X, EAM Jaishankar stated: "Deeply moved to see the warm welcome accorded by the Government and the people of Bhutan to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha."

