Karimabad Underpass Delays: Traffic Woes, Rising Costs, and Public Frustration in Karachi

Karachi: The slow progress and extensive excavation required to prevent damage to an underground main water line on the already delayed Karimabad underpass project have not only increased hardships for the public but have also led to a rise in the project cost from Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 1.4 billion to PKR 3.8 billion, Dawn reported.

The delay in the project, being carried out by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), was primarily caused by the slow release of funds from the provincial government, Dawn reported.

Residents have also expressed concerns about the heavy dust in the area, which has persisted due to the prolonged construction and intermittent digging work. The sources added that another contributing factor to the delay was the need for deeper excavation at a location where a main line of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation runs.

They mentioned that the extra excavation work also led to an increase in the project's cost, which has now risen to PKR 3.8 billion.

They pointed out that another factor contributing to the significant delay was the late approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment report, which required the KDA to swiftly address local concerns regarding traffic management, stormwater drainage, solid waste disposal, relocation of utility lines, community safety, and afforestation.

According to Dawn, the sources noted that the KDA had not yet taken effective action to resolve these issues. The project, launched in June of the previous year under the Karachi Development Authority's supervision and funded by the provincial government, has seen only 30 per cent of the work completed in the past 17 months. Given the slow pace, its completion remains uncertain. So far, only 300 meters of the 1,080-meter underpass have been finished, and overall progress stands at just 30 per cent.

However, official sources stated that work on the project is now being carried out round the clock, as the provincial government has released the necessary funds. They added that the underpass could be completed by August 25, provided the provincial government continues to release funds on time, as per Dawn.

The report further stated that the ongoing construction of the underpass has been causing significant hardship for the local population, as no alternative plans were made before starting the project. Affected residents have expressed frustration over the slow pace of development, which has resulted in severe transportation problems and increased dust pollution in the area.

Shopkeepers and business owners at the Meena Bazaar in Karimabad are also facing difficulties, as the lack of alternative traffic routes is negatively impacting their businesses. The construction has further affected women and children who must navigate the area, which lacks proper fencing and lighting. A resident mentioned that using alternative routes is challenging due to their narrowness and encroachments, leading to constant traffic congestion, as per Dawn.

Another resident highlighted the overflowing manholes, as the sewerage lines have not been relocated. He expressed concern that the authorities were testing the patience of the people and warned that the deteriorating infrastructure and ongoing traffic jams could lead to a law and order crisis. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also voiced serious concerns about the minimal progress on the project. (ANI)