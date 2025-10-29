Japanese PM bats for 'new golden chapter' in India-Japan strategic partnership

Tokyo, Oct 29 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday expressed willingness to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open a new golden chapter in Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

During the telephonic conversation with PM Modi that lasted for around 25 minutes on Wednesday, Takaichi stated that Japan intends to continue to work together toward realising a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific", including through Quad.

A statement released by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs later in the evening stated, "At the outset, Prime Minister Takaichi stated that, as the two countries share fundamental values and strategic interests, Japan intends to continue to work together toward realising a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” including through Japan-Australia-India-U.S. (Quad). Prime Minister Takaichi also stated that, based on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade presented during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan in August this year, Japan will further advance cooperation with India in a wide range of fields, including security, economy, investment, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. She expressed her intention to work together with Prime Minister Modi to open a new golden chapter in the 'Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership'."

PM Modi congratulated Takaichi on her appointment as Japan's PM and stated that he looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relations through advancing concrete cooperation in various sectors. This was the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders after Takaichi assumed office.

"Had a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I was very grateful for his congratulatory message on my appointment as Prime Minister of Japan. Together with him, I would like to open a new golden chapter in the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Takaichi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi stated that he and Takaichi discussed their shared vision for advancing India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, particularly in areas of economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility.

“Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India–Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi posted on X.

Last week, Takaichi expressed her commitment to work with PM Modi to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries, while thanking him for his wishes on her election as Japan’s new PM. Takaichi's statement came in response to PM Modi's congratulatory message following her election.

"Thank you very much Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for extending warm congratulations on my selection as a Prime Minister. I look forward to working with Your Excellency to further promote the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Takaichi posted on X.

Sanae Takaichi was elected as Japan's Prime Minister on October 21, following a runoff election in the Parliament. She is the first woman to be elected Japan's PM. She received 125 votes in the Upper House -- just one vote above the simple majority necessary for victory. Previously, she secured 237 votes in the Lower House, exceeding the required majority of 233.

