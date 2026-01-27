Japan protests North Korea's ballistic missile launch

Tokyo, Jan 27 (IANS) Japanese government has lodged a strong protest after North Korea on Tuesday launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, local media reported on Tuesday.

Read More

Japan's Defence Ministry stated that one of the missiles rose to an altitude of around 80 kilometres and flew about 350 kilometres, Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that military spotted the missiles launched from a region in northern Pyongyang at around 3:50 pm (local time). According to a Japanese government official, the missiles seem to have fallen outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Japan condemned North Korea for its ballistic missile launch. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi directed relevant government officials to collect information and ensure that vessels and aircraft are safe. So far, no damage has been reported from the missile launch.

US Forces Korea expressed United States commitment to defence of the US homeland and their allies in the region. US Forces Korea said, "We are aware of the missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners."

It stated, "Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies."

In December, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw launches of long-range strategic cruise missiles, calling for the “unlimited combat and sustained” development of state nuclear forces, Yonhap News Agency had reported, citing state media. The missile tests were conducted days after Kim inspected an 8,700-tonnes "nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine" being built to showcase military prowess.

The missile launching drills occurred in Yellow Sea, showcasing "the absolute reliability and combat readiness of the North's strategic counterattack capability," Yonhap reported citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It stated that the strategic cruise missiles flew along the preset flight orbit for 10,199 seconds and 10,203 seconds for achieving its target.

--IANS

akl/as