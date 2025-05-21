Japan Agriculture Minister resigns over controversial remarks about buying rice

Tokyo, May 21 (IANS) Japanese Agriculture Minister Taku Eto resigned on Wednesday following backlash over a controversial remark about getting rice from supporters.

Addressing a fundraising party over the weekend, Eto had said, "I'm not buying rice. Thanks to my supporters giving me plenty of it, I have so much of it in my house that I could sell it."

The comment drew public ire as the consumers in Japan face soaring food prices, local media reported.

Eto submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, hours before latter was set to face off in parliament with leaders of the opposition parties of the country. The Opposition was united in its demand for the removal of Eto from the Minister's post, threatening a no-confidence motion against him.

"I asked myself whether it is appropriate for me to stay at the helm (of the ministry) at a critical time for rice prices, and I concluded that it is not. I don't think I can be the one implementing the government's policy on rice at this time. Once again, I apologise to the people for making extremely inappropriate comments as Minister when they are struggling with surging rice prices," Eto said, addressing reporters at the Prime Minister's office after tendering his resignation.

Eto's controversial comments came when his ministry decided to release rice from emergency stockpiles to help curb prices that have roughly doubled from a year earlier due to a poor harvest, and the prices for the staple food remained high, Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported.

The opposition lawmakers termed the comments as "insensitive" and "inappropriate," while Ishiba apologised in an effort to control further damage as the regular Parliamentary session approaches.

"I myself have to apologise deeply as someone who appointed him. The responsibility also lies with me," Ishiba told reporters.

Later on Monday, Eto told reporters that he was ready to step down if Prime Minister Ishiba wanted him to.

"I retract my remarks fully and apologise," said Eto, a lawmaker representing a constituency in Miyazaki Prefecture on Kyushu in Japan.

According to a report of Kyodo News, the average price of rice sold at Japanese supermarkets between May 5 and 11 reached a record 4,268 yen ($29) per 5 kilograms, up from 4,214 yen between late April and early May, when it dropped for the first time in 18 weeks.

