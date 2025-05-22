Israel intercepts 'projectile' fired from Gaza: Military

Jerusalem, May 22 (IANS) Israel's military has said it intercepted a projectile launched from the Gaza Strip, as fighting escalated across the besieged enclave under its widening military campaign.

In a statement on Wednesday, the military said the projectile was fired from northern Gaza and intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Lakhish area of southern Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no reports of casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the launch.

The incident comes days after two rockets were fired from central Gaza on Sunday.

Israel's military said one was intercepted while the other landed in an open area.

The Israeli military's spokesperson Lt. Colonel Avichay Adraee warned residents of the northern areas of Gaza to head south for safety ahead of an imminent attack in response to the rocket fire.

"The IDF will act with force in the area from which rockets were fired. Terror groups, especially Hamas, are responsible for the suffering of civilians. Your your own safety, head to the south," Adraee said in his post.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a single projectile launched from the northern Gaza Strip was intercepted by the air defence after crossing into Israeli territory.

The IDF confirmed there were no injuries in the incident and said it is continuing to investigate the details.

The Ashkelon Municipality also reported that one rocket was intercepted and said no unusual incidents or damage were recorded in the city.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, stating it was carried out in response to what it called "the Zionist massacre against our Palestinian people".

In a statement, the group said it had "bombed Ashdod and Ashkelon with a barrage of rockets" as retaliation.

The exchanges follow the launch of Israel's latest offensive, Operation Gideon's Chariots, which Palestinian health authorities said has killed hundreds in its first five days.

The Gaza-based health authorities reported on Wednesday that 53,655 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its military campaign more than 19 months ago.

--IANS

int/khz