Iranian FM, IAEA chief discuss bilateral interactions in New York

Tehran, Sep 23 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in New York to discuss the latest bilateral interactions, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Araghchi pointed to Iran's "goodwill and responsible approach" towards its nuclear issue.

He stressed that any progress towards the resolution of the issue would depend on the other parties' demonstration of a responsible behavior and cessation of putting forward "excessive demands" and "abusing the UN Security Council" to pressure Tehran, according to the statement.

Grossi, for his part, praised Iran's "positive" approach in interactions with the agency, especially in view of the agreement reached between the two sides earlier this month to resume bilateral cooperation. He called on all relevant parties to use diplomatic capacities to prevent the escalation of tension, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under a law passed by its parliament and Constitutional Council, Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA after the Israeli-US attacks on its nuclear facilities in June.

Last month, France, Britain and Germany triggered the "snapback" mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran as part of their pressure on Tehran to resume nuclear negotiations. The UN Security Council on Friday failed to adopt a resolution that would extend sanctions relief for Iran. The sanctions are expected to take effect later this month if no new actions were taken in the Security Council.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced on Saturday that the country's cooperation with the IAEA would be "effectively" suspended after the UN Security Council voted against extending the lifting of international sanctions on Tehran.

