'India's role has shifted from supportive partner to structural force in Global South diplomacy'

Johannesburg, Dec 1 (IANS) India's role was most visible in the expanded presence and confidence of African nations at the recently-concluded G20 Summit in South Africa. Analysts and delegates agreed that India's imprint on the outcomes was unmistakable, a report has detailed.

A report in South Africa 's leading 'Independent Online' (IOL) media outlet stated, "From debt reform to digital public infrastructure, many of the priorities championed at the Johannesburg meetings reflected continuity from India’s presidency in 2023 and signalled the rising weight of the Global South in shaping global governance."

"India’s role was most visible in the expanded presence and confidence of African nations at the Summit. The African Union (AU) participated as a permanent member for the first time at a G20 hosted in Africa, a milestone that several leaders said would not have been possible without India’s decisive diplomatic push during its presidency in 2023," it added.

The move has reshaped negotiations and increased Africa's voice on development, trade and industrialisation. South Africa hosting G20 Summit under the banner of inclusive growth and global reform was based directly on India's agenda. Officials mentioned about shared priorities, including food security, climate resilience, digital transformation, and fairness in the global financial architecture.

Digital infrastructure was one of the areas of policy alignment. India’s digital identity and real-time payments systems being considered as models for low-cost, inclusive technology, gained strong interest from African policymakers. Several delegations discussed plans to collaborate with Indian institutions to increase digital public goods across the continent, particularly after India's development of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Zanzibar. Leaders emphasised such initiatives advance Africa’s Agenda 2063 ambitions in skills, education, and technology.

"Debt sustainability, a pressing concern for many African economies, also took centre stage. India and South Africa jointly pushed for more transparent sovereign debt restructuring processes, fairer credit assessments, and reduced barriers for developing nations seeking long-term financing. Delegates said the unified stance of the two countries helped mainstream Global South concerns and brought sharper focus to the constraints faced by developing nations trying to invest in energy, health, education, and infrastructure," the IOL report added.

India's call for changes within the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to ensure more equitable participation by developing nations received strong support from African nations. The India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) dialogue, held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, showcased the emergence of coordinated South-South leadership.

"As the Summit closed, observers noted that India’s role has shifted from supportive partner to structural force in Global South diplomacy. With India, Brazil, and South Africa leading the G20 in succession, many see this phase as a turning point, one where developing nations not only participate in global decision-making but help set its direction," the IOL report emphasised.

--IANS

akl/as