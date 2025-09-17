India's influence continues to grow under PM Modi's leadership: Argentinian envoy (IANS interview)

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Argentina’s Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustín Caucino on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, wishing him “good health and continued success” while emphasising that the South American nation greatly values its partnership with New Delhi.

Ambassador Caucino, who spoke exclusively with the IANS, stated that India has become Argentina’s sixth-largest trading partner and both countries are working to expand this relationship further.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Argentina now allows Indians with a US visa to enter the country... How will this step bring the two countries closer?

Ambassador Caucino: Yes, of course. This decision will facilitate the entry of Indian citizens into Argentina for tourism. Any Indian holding a valid US visa can now visit Argentina without applying for a separate visa. This is very good news and will encourage more people-to-people contact.

IANS: What plans are in store to boost trade and strategic ties between India and Argentina?

Ambassador Caucino: We are very happy that Argentina and India are celebrating 75 years of friendship. With the recent step to strengthen aviation links and the establishment of a strategic partnership, bilateral trade has already grown to nearly $5 billion. India has become Argentina’s sixth-largest trading partner, and we are working to expand this relationship further, especially following Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Argentina in July.

IANS: Has India under PM Modi emerged as a global power in handling world issues?

Ambassador Caucino: Yes, of course. India, with the largest population in the world and one of the top five economies, is increasingly becoming a global player. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has asserted itself as a responsible voice on the international stage and continues to grow in influence.

IANS: How do you assess the Indian economy and its future potential?

Ambassador Caucino: India’s economic development has been remarkable. It has already become the fourth-largest economy and is on track to be the third largest within a few years. We believe India’s success story will continue. Argentina and India, despite being geographically distant, have complementary economies. There is huge potential to deepen our economic linkages.

IANS: Today is PM Modi’s birthday — how would you wish him?

Ambassador Caucino: We wish Prime Minister Modi good health, continued success, and strong leadership. We extend our best wishes to him and to the people of India.

--IANS

sas/as