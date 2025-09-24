Indian Navy chief meets Sri Lankan PM, discusses deepening maritime security cooperation

Colombo, Sep 24 (IANS) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi held extensive discussions with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo, focusing on strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and deepening defence ties between the two nations.

Admiral Tripathi, who arrived in Colombo on Tuesday for a four-day visit, called on the Sri Lankan Prime Minister to deliberate on issues including maritime security, training, and capacity building.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "The interaction encompassed wide-ranging discussions on the enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka in the maritime domain, reaffirming commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation through enhanced operational engagements, Capacity-building initiatives and participation in multilateral forums such as International Fleet Review, MILAN and the Admiral's Cup Regatta."

According to the statement, Prime Minister Amarasuriya "underscored the strategic importance of the ocean for maritime nations and emphasised the imperative of collective efforts to safeguard this shared resource."

She also highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration in countering transnational challenges such as anti-narcotics operations, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, marine pollution, and terrorism at sea.

The Lankan Prime Minister further emphasised the need for closer coordination in search and rescue missions, stronger information sharing, and the expansion of training ties between the navies of India and Sri Lanka.

The Indian Navy said the meeting reflected the "shared vision" of both countries to "promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean Region through mutual trust and cooperation."

During his visit, Admiral Tripathi is also scheduled to address the 12th edition of the Galle Dialogue 2025, an international maritime conference that this year will focus on the theme 'Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics'.

The visit underscores the ongoing efforts by both nations to enhance defence cooperation and deepen strategic understanding, reaffirming their commitment to collective peace and security in the Indian Ocean region.

--IANS

sd/dpb