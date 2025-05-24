Indian Haj pilgrims praise Centre for quality facilities, seamless conduct of holy journey

Riyadh, May 24 (IANS) Indians who embarked on Haj pilgrimage appreciated arrangements and the quality of facilities offered by the Indian government to ensure a smooth and seamless journey for all in Saudi Arabia.

"Indian pilgrims who went for Haj 2025 through the Haj Committee of India are very happy with the management of the Government of India and the facilities being provided there. It is the constant endeavour of the Ministry of Minority Affairs to ensure a comfortable and dignified journey for every Haj pilgrim," the Ministry of Minority Affairs posted on X on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, on Friday highlighted the dedicated efforts of the Centre in ensuring a smooth and successful Haj for pilgrims.

Earlier on Friday, Indian Consul General of Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, led 'Team India' deployed in Haj 2025, in facilitating the movement of pilgrims from Haram Shareef to their accommodations in Azizia (Mecca) after offering Friday prayer.

The huge rush of pilgrims coming out from Haram Shareef after offering Friday prayer required coordination among 'Team India' members to guide the pilgrims to their designated bus points and provide on-the-spot required medical care and assistance.

Medical care and assistance are being provided to the pilgrims by the mobile medical care team of the Indian Haj Mission. From dispensaries near pilgrims' accommodation to fully equipped hospitals, the Indian Haj Mission has ensured accessible medical care.

Additionally, doctors, nurses, and ambulances are made available round-the-clock for any health concerns.

On Thursday, Indian Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri reviewed the arrangements for the movement of pilgrims from Mecca and 'Mina' and their stay at 'Arafat' to perform the rituals of Haj.

Last week, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, met pilgrims in Mecca to ensure a comfortable Haj pilgrimage for all.

"Ambassador Suhel Khan visited pilgrims from various states and enquired about their welfare and issues of concern in Mecca today. The Government of India remains committed to ensuring the comfort and safety of the Indian pilgrims and making their spiritual Haj journey hassle-free," the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.

The Indian Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri earlier held a review meeting with the officials and staff deployed in temporary branch offices and dispensaries, various cells and desks set up by the Indian Haj Mission.

