Indian envoy discusses bilateral economic engagement agenda with US Under Secretary

Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra held a wide ranging conversation on India-US bilateral economic engagement agenda with Jacob Helberg, the 22nd Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs.

"Congratulated US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg on assuming his responsibilities. Had a wide ranging conversation on our bilateral economic engagement agenda, including a mutually beneficial trade deal, strategic trade dialogue, and technology cooperation including AI," Kwatra posted on X on Wednesday, India time.

Helberg previously served as an Advisor to the Council of Economic Advisors at the White House before taking up the new assignment mid October. He founded The Hill and Valley Forum, a bipartisan coalition of Silicon Valley executives and US lawmakers, which became a major force in bridging the knowledge gap between Silicon Valley and Capitol Hill.

According to a statement released by the US Department of State, he has also worked with Congressional leaders to raise awareness regarding the national security risks posed by China. Helberg served as Senior Advisor to Palantir Technologies CEO and is an early investor in several fast-growing tech firms. From 2022 to 2024, he was a Commissioner on the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, advocating for tariffs and industrial independence from China.

Helberg also served as Google’s global lead for Search policy and was part of the founding team at GeoQuant.

On November 24, Ambassador Kwatra met US Representative Jay Obernolte and highlighted opportunities for bilateral cooperation in science, tech, innovation and AI.

"Enjoyed my conversation with Rep. Jay Obernolte, Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Research and Technology Subcommittee. Highlighted opportunities for stronger US-India cooperation in science, tech, AI and innovation," Kwatra wrote in a post on X.

Last week, Kwatra also met US Senator John Barrasso and underscored salient drivers of the strategic partnership between India and the US.

In a post on X, Vinay Mohan Kwatra wrote, "Honoured to meet with Senator John Barrasso, Majority Whip and member Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the Senate. Underscored salient drivers of the India-US strategic partnership. Spoke about our efforts to reach a balanced and mutually beneficial trade arrangement, increasing oil and gas trade, and cooperation in defence and security space."

Earlier in October, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed hope of both countries working towards a fair and equitable trade agreement in the near future.

"We are in dialogue with the United States of America. Our teams are engaged. We recently had the Commerce Secretary visit the US, and he met with his counterparts. We continue to engage with them, and talks are progressing. We hope to work towards a fair and equitable agreement in the near future," Goyal said.

--IANS

akl/as