Indian diaspora in Malaysia gears up to welcome PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Preparations are in full swing in Malaysia to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as excitement builds among the Indian diaspora ahead of his two-day official visit from February 7 to 8. Prime Minister Modi's visit, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is expected to further strengthen India–Malaysia ties across trade, finance, security and cultural cooperation.

ASEAN India Economic Council (AIEC) Chairman Ramesh Kodammal said the Malaysian government and people are wholeheartedly welcoming the Prime Minister.

"This long-awaited visit has many people eager to meet, see and hear him. It is a great opportunity to take Malaysia–India relations to greater heights," Kodammal said, adding that bilateral trade stood at around $20 billion in 2023–24 and is expected to grow further, alongside improving India–ASEAN and India–Malaysia business ties.

On PM Modi's visit, a member of Indian diaspora said, "We are extremely excited to be able to see PM Modi tomorrow. I was part of his visit 10 years ago, and for him to return to Malaysia after a decade. Home to the second-largest Indian diaspora—truly shows his intention to strengthen the connection between India and Malaysia, both bilaterally and culturally."

Another member said, "We are thrilled to have PM Modi come here and be together with our Prime Minister and meet us all and give us this golden grand platform. On behalf of the Malaysia Bharatanatyam Dance Association, we are thrilled to present a piece. This piece is actually performed in one choreography, but different styles of dance will be presented."

Cultural groups are preparing a grand reception, with around 800 dancers and artists rehearsing classical and fusion performances, including Kathak, Bharatanatyam and ballet.

Artists said weeks of rehearsals have gone into preparing special performances to mark the occasion.

An artist said, "We spent a couple of weeks preparing and rehearsing this performance, and we hope that PM Modi really likes this performance. We prepared a fusion, a jugalbandi between Kathak and ballet, and it's basically a two-minute dance, just appreciating both the dance forms. Excited, obviously, and we really look forward to his presence in Malaysia."

A choreographer said, "Preparations have been going on for quite some time. These are my four students, and we are doing a fusion of Kathak and ballet. It was quite a challenge because all four of them are senior secondary students at Garden International School, and they have very hectic schedules. Still, we tried to fit in as much practice as possible."

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with discussions expected to focus on trade, finance and strengthening the overall strategic partnership.

