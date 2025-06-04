Indian delegation wraps up 'successful' Brazil visit before departing for US

Brasilia, June 34 (IANS) Before heading to the US, a high-level Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Congress Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, successfully concluded the visit to Brazil, laying emphasis on counter-terrorism cooperation with the South American country, the Indian Embassy in Brazil said in a press statement.

As part of India's ongoing efforts to foster international cooperation in the global fight against terrorism, particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor and the India's sustained campaign against cross-border terrorism, the delegation successfully conducted its official visit to Brazil from June 1 to 2, 2025, the Indian Embassy in Brazil said on Tuesday evening in the press statement on social media platform X.

The delegation was led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Sarfaraz Ahmad from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, GM Harish Balayogi from the Telugu Desam Party, Shashank Mani Tripathi from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhubaneswar Kalita from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Tejasvi Surya from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Ambassador of India to the United States.

India's newly appointed Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia also accompanied the delegation during the visit, the Indian Embassy in Brazil added in the press statement.

The Indian delegation held meetings with senior Brazilian leadership, including Geraldo Alckmin, Vice-President of Brazil; Ambassador Celso Amorim, Chief Adviser to the President; Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, Acting Foreign Minister; Senator Nelsinho Trad, President of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and also the President of Brazil-India Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Deputy Filipe Barros, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defence of the Chamber of Deputies.

In all their discussions, the delegation emphasised India's unwavering resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and highlighted the threat it poses to global peace and stability.

The meetings provided an opportunity to convey India's strong bipartisan consensus and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, while also exchanging perspectives on regional and global security and democratic cooperation between the two countries.

The Embassy of India extends its sincere appreciation to the government and the Parliament of Brazil for their warm hospitality and constructive dialogue.

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and enhancing collaboration in the global fight against terrorism, the Indian Embassy in Brazil said in the press statement.

"In a meeting with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alcmene, he expressed his full support for India's fight against terrorism. He clearly expressed the Brazilian government's sympathy for the Pahalgam attack. The discussion also continued on issues such as trade, investment, and industrial cooperation. His interest in Ayurveda, Yoga, and his special admiration for Indian culture were evident in his words. This meeting will be a key step towards further strengthening the partnership between the two countries," TDP MP and delegation member GM Harish Balayogi wrote in a social media post on X.

