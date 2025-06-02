Indian delegation concludes successful visit to Algeria, wraps up four-nation tour

Algiers, June 2 (IANS) The Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday concluded its successful visit to Algeria, conveying India's zero tolerance on terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New Normal' policy on cross border terrorist activities.

With this, the delegation also wrapped up its four-nation tour - also including visits to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia - marking a significant step in India's strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism emanating from the soil of Pakistan.

The delegation led by Panda also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"Group-1 of the All-Party Parliamentary delegation concluded its four-nation (Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria) visit today having successfully conveyed India's message of 'zero tolerance' for terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'New Normal'. A politically, linguistically and spiritually diverse group that spoke in one voice in the best spirit of 'India First'!" Shringla, a former Foreign Secretary, posted on X.

On Sunday, Mohamed Khouane, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and the National Community Abroad in the Algerian Parliament, hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation led by Panda. They discussed a broad range of topics of mutual interest and India's commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms besides also topics to enhance India and Algeria mutual cooperation in various spheres.

"Strengthening India-Algeria ties over meaningful dialogue. Honoured to join our all-party delegation at a dinner hosted by Mohamed Khouane, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and the National Community Abroad, Algeria. We exchanged views on a wide range of mutual interests, reaffirming India's resolute stand in the global fight against terrorism," Panda posted on X.

The delegates also met with Selma Bakhta Mansouri, Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Secretary of State about the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor, and subsequent developments. They appreciated Algeria's shared commitment to strengthening the global fight against terrorism and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegates lit candles in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack at the iconic Basilique Notre-Dame d’Afrique (Basilica of Our Lady of Africa) in Algiers.

The outreach took place in the immediate aftermath of the horrendous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and subsequent developments to foster global cooperation in combating terrorism.

--IANS

int/scor/as