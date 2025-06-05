Indian delegation calls on US Vice President Vance, has 'excellent meeting'

Washington, June 5 (IANS) The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Shashi Tharoor on Thursday had an "excellent meeting" with the United States Vice President J.D. Vance in Washington, briefing him about Operation Sindoor, terrorism faced by India and regional security.

"The All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor called on Vice President J D Vance this morning. The conversation focused on strengthening the India-US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain," the Embassy of India in the United States posted on X.

"Excellent meeting with Vice President J D Vance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive and productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds," Tharoor also posted on X after the meeting.

Vance was visiting India when the heinous Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22.

In a strong message of support and solidarity, the US Vice-President had also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the terror attack and convey that the United States is ready to provide "all assistance" in the joint fight against terrorism.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he had posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor spoke with Ambassador Ken Juster at Council on Foreign Relations on India's fight against terrorism.

On Wednesday, the all party delegation met prominent members of the Indian diaspora in USA. The delegation spoke about India's resolute and united stand against terrorism and the new normal created by India through Operation Sindoor. The Indian diaspora members shared their message of solidarity with the victims of terrorism and support for India's fight against terrorism.

"Pleasure to host Chairman Shashi Tharoor and members of the Indian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. My colleagues and I expressed condolences for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed Congress's commitment to the US-India partnership," said Gregory Meeks.

Later, the delegation interacted with members of the Indian and American Press Corps at the Embassy.

The delegation is engaging with members of the US Congress, US thinks tanks and media professionals to brief about Operation Sindoor, terrorism faced by India and regional security.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, delegation head and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "What we are seeking to do in every country is to explain our version of events, our experience of the last few weeks, to seek the solidarity and understanding of those we meet and speak to."

"I'm very pleased to say that so far, our batting average is over 100 -- in other words, every single person we have met so far has immediately not only condemned resolutely the terrorist attack upon India and expressed their outrage and their sympathy, but they have also explicitly endorsed India's right to defend itself against terrorism, and this kind of understanding has been most welcome."

Tharoor described the Pahalgam terror attack as an egregious disruption during a time of economic and social optimism in Kashmir.

"Kashmir was booming. Ordinary Kashmiris are benefiting from vast numbers of tourists coming in, putting money into their hands and their pockets. It was a lovely time. And here's this innocent group of holiday tourists on a dappled meadow in Kashmir being murdered in cold blood by people coming and asking their religion and shooting them between the eyes," he said.

"It really was a sickening outrage, and the nation rose as one to support whatever the government chose to do, and what the government chose to do in the end was what most of us would have wanted," he added.

He also explained India's calibrated military response and eventual ceasefire.

"If you were to go back and look at the briefings the government gave each morning, the message is very clear: we are hitting them because they are hitting us. If they stop, we'll stop. And after 88 hours, the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart and said, let's call it off. And we called it off," Tharoor said.

The delegation includes a diverse political mix, with members such as Shambhavi Choudhary of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Sarfaraz Ahmad of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Milind Murli Deora of the Shiv Sena, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Tejasvi Surya of the BJP, and GM Harish Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party, a National Democratic Alliance partner.

