India will take firm, decisive actions against terrorists and their backers: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed India's unwavering resolve to act decisively against terrorism and those who support it.

His statement came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), where over 26 innocent civilians were killed.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, Prime Minister Modi stated, "We are firmly united in our stance against terrorism. I expressed my gratitude to President Lourenco and the people of Angola for their sympathies to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack."

"We are committed to taking firm and decisive actions against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for its support in our fight against terrorism," the Prime Minister added.

The brutal assault was carried out by four heavily armed terrorists, linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Two of the assailants were confirmed to be Pakistani nationals. Emerging from the dense forests surrounding the area, the terrorists unleashed indiscriminate gunfire on a group of tourists, resulting in one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent years.

In response to the April 22 terror attack, the Indian government swiftly convened a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 23, chaired by PM Modi. Several critical decisions were taken against Pakistan in the aftermath of the massacre.

India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered the closure of the Attari border.

Additionally, it cancelled all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, initiated a sweeping crackdown on Pakistani YouTube channels and X handles, and downgraded diplomatic relations by ordering a further reduction in High Commission staff, effectively sending back many diplomats to Islamabad.

In a stern message following the CCS meeting, PM Modi had warned that India would leave no stone unturned in seeking justice.

"We will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their supporters. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth," he declared, underlining the country's aggressive stance in the face of terrorism.

India's response marks a significant escalation in its counter-terror strategy, signalling a no-compromise policy on national security and terror threats emanating from across the border.

