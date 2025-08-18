India-Vietnam explore bilateral cooperation in shared areas of interest

Hanoi, Aug 18 (IANS) Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) T V Ravichandran extended warm greetings from India while participating in the 80th anniversary celebrations of Vietnam's People's Public Security Force Day in Hanoi on Monday. He also held discussions with the Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security on bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including security, emerging technologies, and other shared areas of interest.

“India's Deputy National Security Advisor participated in the 80th anniversary celebrations of People's Public Security Day of Vietnam and conveyed warm greetings from India on the occasion. He held a bilateral meeting with the Deputy Minister of Public Security on cooperation in the field of security, particularly cyber-security, emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest,” Embassy of India in Hanoi posted on X.

Following the success of the August Revolution of 1945 against the colonial forces and the Vietnamese monarchy, the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was established, marking a new era of independence, freedom, and socialism. To safeguard the achievements of the revolution and build a country on democratic values, the Vietnam People's Public Security Force was officially established on August 19, 1945.

According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, on behalf of all the leaders and employees of the ministry, Deputy Minister Pham The Tung welcomed Ravichandran to Vietnam, emphasising that the visit provides an opportunity to enhance the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and India, a trusted friend, loyal, and rich in cooperation.

Highlighting some outstanding results following the 3rd Deputy Ministers-Indian Security Dialogue Conference in India in December 2024, Deputy Minister Tung stated that the Ministry of Public Security has recruited and sent officials and students to pursue doctoral scholarships, and bachelor's in information technology and computer science in India.

In the days ahead, to further promote cooperation between the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam and Indian partners, including the National Security Council, the Deputy Minister requested the Indian side to send a delegation to Vietnam to discuss more in-depth technical issues related to cyber security and the application of information technology in security; as well as advance the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of security.

Emphasising the potential for cooperation between the two sides in the field of security, Deputy National Security Advisor Ravichandran expressed hope that the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam would continue to promote specific and practical cooperation activities with India, contributing to ensuring national security, social order and safety in both countries, while building a peaceful, stable and developed Asia-Pacific region.

