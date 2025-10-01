India, Lebanon explore avenues to strengthen tourism, business ties

Beirut, Oct 1 (IANS) A Seminar on ‘Promotion of Tourism and Business in India’ was held in Beirut, focusing on boosting tourism and business ties between India and Lebanon.

The seminar was hosted by the Embassy of India in Beirut, where Indian Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh moderated a panel discussion highlighting India’s rich heritage, breathtaking destinations, and business opportunities.

Laura El Khazen Lahoud, Lebanon’s Tourism Minister, attended the event as the Chief Guest and MP Ali Oseirran, President of the Lebanese-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee, joined as the Guest of Honour.

Several other Lebanese senior officials, including Director Generals of Ministries of Finance, Public Works and Transport, various tourism sector representatives, and prominent businessmen, also attended the event.

“On this occasion, the Chief Guest & Guest of Honour, along with Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa (who participated in Miss World in May 2025 at Hyderabad); Nabil Merwani, VP ATTAL, Mounir Teeny, Chairman CCIA Zahle & Beqaa, and Haya Yehya, Director of Dar Al Handsa, spoke on the importance and ways of promoting tourism and business relationships between India & Lebanon. Lebanese Artist, Daniel Balamane, presented a mesmerising performance of Shahnayi, an Indian double-reed wind instrument,” Embassy of Indian in Beirut posted on X on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, the Embassy organised a Multi-sectoral Business Seminar in Beirut to foster stronger India-Lebanon trade ties; the seminar consisted of a panel discussion moderated by Ambassador Sheikh and attended by MP Ali Osseiran, President of the Lebanese-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Committee; senior officials of various Ministries, prominent businessmen, and the Indian diaspora.

In 2024, despite the disruptions due to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the Indian diplomatic mission continued to interact closely with the business community, including organising business seminars to promote bilateral commercial ties.

Furthermore, several Lebanese companies participated in trade fairs in India in 2024-25 and were able to engage in productive meetings that led to various trade opportunities. Lebanon's imports from India stood at US$337 million in 2025, as compared to US$323 million in 2024. India is the 11th largest import source for Lebanon.

The year 2025 marks the 71st year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Lebanon. India and Lebanon have historically enjoyed close and friendly relations. India established diplomatic relations with Lebanon in 1954.

--IANS

int/scor/rs