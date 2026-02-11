India leading initiator in addressing key challenges facing Global South: SA envoy

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Highlighting that India is not only a leading voice but a leading initiator in addressing key challenges of the Global South, South Africa's High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal on Wednesday lauded the role played by India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in consistently voicing concerns of the developing nations on global platforms.

"Since the attainment of its independence, even prior to that, India has been fully immersed in the Global South and providing leadership. We saw that more recently during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023. It was through India's initiative, and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the African Union was brought on board as the full member of the G20," Sooklal told IANS in an interview.

"The entire African continent, including South Africa, was very appreciative that India put this firmly on the agenda and now we have the African Union, rightfully so as a full member and participating on behalf of the continent fully on the G20 matters. Of course, India also during its presidency, initiated the Voice of the Global South Summit, twice chaired by PM Modi which again brought sharp focus on the key issues confronting the Global South and seeking solutions as a collective. India is not only a leading voice but a leading initiator in addressing key challenges of the Global South," he added.

Lauding PM Modi's leadership, the South African Ambassador stated that the Indian PM is widely respected globally and his presence at international forums, such as the G20, adds a significant weight.

"Under his leadership, India’s GDP has more than doubled over the past decade and India has risen to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. Millions have been lifted out of poverty. He has played a strong role in BRICS, the G20, and Global South initiatives. India’s leadership in global forums continues to shape the emerging multipolar world. Prime Minister Modi is seen as a decisive and influential global leader, particularly among countries of the Global South," said Sooklal.

The seasoned diplomat also hoped that the forthcoming elections in neighbouring Bangladesh will see return of a democratically-elected government in the South Asian nation.

"It is important to see a return to democratic governance. Democracy is a fundamental ingredient of our societies and governments. Any country where you have had unconstitutional changes of government, as was the case in Bangladesh... we welcome that now the interim government has set elections and hope that they will be peaceful, inclusive, and credible. A stable Bangladesh is also beneficial not only for its people but also for the region and the international community," the South African High Commissioner mentioned.

--IANS

/as