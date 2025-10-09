India and UK vow to counter violent extremism, bolster defence partnership

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations during their meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

"They called for zero tolerance for terrorism and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law," a Joint Statement issued after the discussions held between the two leaders detailed.

"They agreed to counter radicalisation and violent extremism; combat financing of terrorism and the cross-border movement of terrorists; prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes; tackle terrorist recruitment; enhance cooperation in information sharing, judicial co-operation, capacity building; and strengthen bilateral and multilateral co-operation in these spheres, including at UN and FATF. They condemned in the strongest terms the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. They committed to strengthen co-operation to take decisive and concerted actions against globally proscribed terrorists, terror entities and their sponsors," it added.

According to the India-UK Joint Statement, the two Prime Ministers also agreed to expand bilateral exchanges between the armed forces of India and UK through joint exercises, training and capacity building. PM Modi welcomed the port call of UK’s Carrier Strike Group and the Royal Navy’s exercise KONKAN with the Indian Navy. The two leaders committed to robust maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, including establishment of the Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (RMSCE) under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The Joint Statement stated, "In the context of cooperation on training, the two Leaders welcomed progress on an arrangement that will see Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors integrated into UK Royal Air Force training, alongside an agreement that will facilitate our strong training and education relationship. Both Prime Ministers are pleased to the intent to finalize an India – UK Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on cooperation in developing maritime electric propulsion systems for Indian Naval platforms."

"Both leaders also announced the agreement to proceed via government to government route on an initial supply of Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems. This will further support India’s air defence capabilities and, in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, meet the current and future requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence, and support a long-term collaboration on complex weapons between the two countries," it added.

PM Modi and Starmer reiterated their shared commitment to global peace, prosperity and a rules-based international order. They agreed to work closely in promoting reformed multilateralism, including reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). According to the joint statement, the UK reiterated its for India’s aspirations for permanent membership in a reformed UNSC.

The two leaders expressed support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the international law, including the UN Charter and welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts made by various nations to achieve this.

They also reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, calling for restraint, protection of people and complying with international law and refraining from taking actions that could further escalate the situation and compromise regional stability.

Both leaders expressed their support for the US peace plan for Gaza and their commitment to working with regional partners to secure an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the release of the hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid, and their shared commitment to a lasting and just peace as a step towards a Two-State solution, with a safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable Palestinian state.

