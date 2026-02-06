India and Argentina discuss defence ties, arrival of IASV Triveni in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Feb 6 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Argentina, Ajaneesh Kumar held a meeting with Argentina's Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Carlos Alberto Presti on Friday with the both sides discussing enhancement of defence ties while agreeing to explore new opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties.

Read More

During the meeting, Ajaneesh Kumar and Lieutenant General Carlos Alberto Presti agreed to sign the Cooperation Agreement between two nations on the defence matters soon.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Argentina stated, "Ambassador Ajaneesh Kumar called on Argentina's Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Carlos Alberto Presti, at the Ministry of Defence. They discussed existing bilateral Defence relations and agreed to explore new opportunities to strengthen ties between the two nations."

"Ambassador briefed the Minister on the arrival of the Indian Army Sailing Vessel Triveni in Buenos Aires, with a historic all-women tri-service crew circumnavigating the globe. They also agreed to sign the Cooperation Agreement in the Defence Matters between India and Argentina at the earliest opportunity. The meeting concluded with an invitation for Minister Presti to visit India," the post added.

In a first for the Indian Armed Forces, 10 women officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force are on a round-the-world sailing expedition onboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni which began its journey from the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai on September 11.

The yacht, named after the confluence of three services, reflects the spirit of jointness and synergy between the three Services. The team comprises five Army officers, one Naval officer and four Air Force officers. This is also the first time that the Indian Armed Forces are jointly leading a circumnavigation mission, making it a milestone in India’s maritime journey and a shining example of Nari Shakti in uniform.

According to the Indian Defence Ministry, the officers will sail more than 26,000 nautical miles, crossing the Equator twice and rounding the Three Great Capes – Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope. Their voyage will cover all major oceans and some of the most dangerous waters on the planet, including the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage, testing human resilience against nature’s toughest challenges.

In July 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held comprehensive delegation-level talks with Argentina's President Javier Milei during his two-day State Visit to the South American nation.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi had said: "Excellent meeting with President Javier Milei of Argentina. We celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Argentina and 5 years since we elevated our relationship to a Strategic Partnership. We have made significant progress in our bilateral relations, but we both agree that the path ahead is even more promising."

During the visit, PM Modi was felicitated with the 'Key to the City of Buenos Aires', a symbolic ceremonial honour, recognising his contribution in strengthening the ties between India and the South American country.

--IANS

akl/as