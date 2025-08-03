Human rights body slams Pak judiciary for extending remand of Baloch leaders by 20 days

Quetta, Aug 3 (IANS) Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended the police remand of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders by an additional 20 days, drawing sharp criticism from the human rights body, which said the judiciary has become "indirectly complicit" in the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, the BYC condemned the court's decision, calling it a "joint conspiracy by the judiciary and state institutions to suppress the voice of Balochistan."

"This action not only violates the fundamental principles of law and justice but also raises serious questions about the independence of the judiciary in Pakistan. It has become clear that the courts are bowing to state and military pressure and, instead of delivering justice to human rights defenders, are strengthening the hands of oppressive forces. This decision has once again proven that the judiciary is indirectly complicit in the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan," the statement read.

Describing the judiciary's conduct in Balochistan as "extremely disappointing," the BYC said that from the very beginning of the arrests under the 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order), they had approached the Balochistan High Court.

However, instead of providing legal relief, the court, "repeatedly succumbing to state pressure," transferred the case to the Home Department, rejected it at times, and now continues to extend the remand without legal justification, "prioritising the state's stance over civil liberties."

The BYC's legal team pointed out that under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), physical remand beyond 14 days can only be extended with solid evidence.

Despite this, the court has successively granted a 10-day, a 15-day, and now an additional 20-day remand without any substantial police progress being shown.

"In Balochistan, the courts, instead of delivering justice, are implementing military desires and conspiracies. The judiciary's role is to protect the constitution and the law and to provide justice to citizens, but in Balochistan, the judiciary itself is shredding constitutional principles in a colonial-era manner and has become complicit in this game of oppression," the BYC said.

"The only 'crime' of Dr. Mahrang Baloch and the leadership of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee is that they are demanding basic human rights and justice through peaceful and democratic means. However, the state has falsely accused them of terrorism and imprisoned them like criminals. This conduct is a clear violation of all international human rights and justice standards," it said.

The BYC also urged the United Nations, global human rights organisations, and the international community to take immediate notice of what it termed "state oppression and judicial injustice" unfolding in Balochistan.

