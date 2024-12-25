Health Crisis in Astore, PoGB: Locals Struggle Amid Doctor Shortage in Winter

Astore: Residents of the Qamri area in Astore district in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan(PoGB), are facing a growing health crisis due to an acute shortage of medical care in the region.

According to Markhor Times, the Qamri area, which has two dispensaries, was previously served by a single doctor. However, the government recently transferred the only available doctor from the Qamri area, leaving the local population without access to essential medical services during the harsh winter months.

"People are suffering from illnesses, and children are falling ill rapidly. The cold weather is taking a serious toll on our health," said a resident. "We are asking the government to send a doctor immediately. If no arrangements are made, we will have no choice but to stage a protest," he said.

With the onset of winter, illness has become widespread, particularly among children. Locals, many of whom are unable to travel to distant hospitals due to the region's rugged terrain and severe winter conditions, are now struggling to receive basic medical attention. The lack of a qualified healthcare professional in the area has made it increasingly difficult for families to cope with common seasonal illnesses, which have only worsened due to the extreme cold.

The residents have expressed frustration at the government's failure to address their urgent needs. They are calling for immediate action to ensure that a doctor is stationed in Qamri to provide essential healthcare services and to prevent further suffering, as reported by Markhor Times.

"We want the government to make arrangements for a doctor as quickly as possible. The situation is dire, and we can't afford to wait any longer. If our demands are not met, we will protest to draw attention to this critical issue," he said.

With healthcare facilities already stretched thin in the region, the residents of Qamri are urging the authorities to prioritize their health and well-being, ensuring that a doctor is deployed without further delay. (ANI)