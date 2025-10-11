Had an 'incredible meeting' with PM Modi: US Ambassador-designate Gor

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Saturday said that he had an "incredible meeting" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We discussed trade, critical minerals and defence," the US envoy told NDTV in his first comment during the ongoing six-day India visit after the US Senate confirmed his appointment as the next Ambassador to India.

Gor held a series of meetings on Saturday before calling on PM Modi in the evening.

"Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Gor also gifted PM Modi a large framed photo of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump from the White House presser earlier this year. The photograph was signed by Trump.

Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas are travelling to India from October 9 to 14. During their stay in India, they will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.

"The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," read a statement issued by the US Embassy in India.

Earlier in the day, Gor met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar as both discussed India-US relationship and its global significance.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted, "Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility."

The US Ambassador-designate also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"They had a productive exchange on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment," stated MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Gor was formally nominated as the US Ambassador to India on August 22 and confirmed by the US Senate on October 7.

His visit comes at a time when India-US relations are navigating a complex phase, marked by rising H1B visa costs and uncertainty over tariff measures imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

38-year-old Gor, the youngest US Ambassador to India, is considered one of the closest aides of Trump and was earlier the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, entrusted with vetting more than 4,000 posts in the new Trump administration.

Gor would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

