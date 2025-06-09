Gujarat delegation discusses sports, health and infrastructure ties in London

Ahmedabad, June 9 (IANS) A high-level delegation from Gujarat, led by State Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, on Monday, held a series of key meetings in London aimed at forging new partnerships in sports, health and infrastructure.

The delegation met with Catherine West, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to discuss collaboration opportunities.

The Gujarat delegation extended an invitation to Catherine West to visit the state to further strengthen the UK–Gujarat ties.

During a detailed session with officials from Loughborough University's School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, the team explored four specific collaboration areas: academic sports curriculum development with faculty and student exchange, training of sports coaches, sports event management, and podium strategies for selected disciplines.

The possibility of Loughborough University establishing a city campus in Ahmedabad was also discussed.

To gain insights into the infrastructure side, the delegation visited iconic venues such as the O2 Arena and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The focus was on studying multi-use sports facility models and the growing "concert economy", exploring how live music events can drive local economic growth.

Sustainability in stadium design and operations was another key area of interest.

Meanwhile, speculations about Ahmedabad potentially hosting the Olympics in the future have been gaining traction in recent years, especially after the city was chosen to host the 2036 National Games and with India officially bidding for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

The Narendra Modi Stadium -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- and the development of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave have positioned Ahmedabad as a serious contender for the mega sporting event.

Government officials and sports authorities have hinted at the city being the centerpiece of India's Olympic aspirations, citing its infrastructure readiness, international connectivity, and the Central government's backing.

If selected, Ahmedabad could become the first Indian city to host the Olympics, marking a major milestone in the country's sporting and urban development history.

However, the final decision rests with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the competition remains stiff with several other countries in the fray.

--IANS

janvi/khz