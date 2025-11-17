Greece, Ukraine ink agreement on LNG supply

Athens, Nov 17 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a brief visit to Greece, during which the two countries signed a natural gas agreement.

According to the Greek official news agency AMNA, the letter of intent between Greece's DEPA Commercial and Ukraine's Naftogaz will enable the transport of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine through the so-called Vertical Corridor from December 2025 to March 2026, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agreement was signed in Athens in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Zelensky.

Mitsotakis said the deal would provide Ukraine with "diversified and reliable energy sources," noting that Greece has become an important hub for gas flows to Central and Eastern Europe.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to the team, to the companies, and to everyone who is helping to make such agreements possible and to ensure we can implement them,” Zelensky said on social media after meeting the Greek premier in Athens.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Greece’s “continuous, substantive and multifaceted support,” noting that Ukraine faces daily attacks on critical infrastructure. He thanked Greece and the US for their role in the energy agreements and urged continued pressure on Russia, saying, “Russia deserves further sanctions, and we are very pleased with Greece, which supports our initiatives to return abducted children and prisoners of war.”

During the visit, the two leaders also discussed reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, defence cooperation and Euro-Atlantic integration.

