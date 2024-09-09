World

Germany says Russia's foreign intelligence behind NATO, EU cyberattacks

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, in collaboration with the FBI, NSA, and international partners, has issued a warning against the Russian cyber group UNC2589, known for its espionage and sabotage activities.
John DoeJ
·
🏷
Sep 09, 2024, 08:09 am
single

Berlin: Germany's domestic intelligence agency has warned against a cyber group belonging to Russian military intelligence (GRU) Unit 29155, saying it has carried out cyberattacks against NATO and EU countries.

In a post on Monday, the Bundesverfassungsschutz said it was issuing the warning against the group known as UNC2589 alongside the FBI, US cybersecurity agency CISA, the NSA and further international partners.

The warning comes at a time of heightened anxiety in Europe over suspected Russian hackers and spies since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Earlier this year, Berlin accused Russia of a slew of cyberattacks on Germany's governing Social Democrats as well as companies in the logistics, defence, aerospace and IT sectors.

In its warning, the intelligence agency said the group, also known as Cadet Blizzard or Ember Bear, conducts activities for the purpose of espionage and sabotage that often involve defacing websites and publishing stolen data.

The GRU unit to which it belongs is known for its suspected involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain in 2018, according to the agency.

—Reuters

Germany GRU cyberattacksNATO Russian hackersUNC2589 cyber groupBundesverfassungsschutz cyber warningCadet Blizzard attacksespionage NATO EURussian military cyber group
John DoeJ
WRITTEN BY

Read more

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App