Modi, Trump Discuss Bangladesh Crisis; Hope for Stable India-Bangladesh Ties

Washington DC: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday (local time) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared concerns over the recent developments in Bangladesh with Donald Trump during his meeting with the US President.

Addressing a press briefing after a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President in the White House, the Foreign Secretary stated that the subject was discussed between the two leaders and expressed hope that the situation in India's neighbouring country would progress for the pursuit of "stable and constructive" relations between the two nations.

"This was a subject that was discussed between the two leaders. And the Prime Minister shared his views and, indeed, his concerns with regard to recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation...We hope that the situation in Bangladesh will also move forward in a direction where we can pursue relations in a constructive and stable way with them. But there are concerns about that situation. And the Prime Minister shared those views with President Trump," the Foreign Secretary said in response to a reporter's question.

Earlier, while giving their remarks in the White House after meeting with PM Modi, President Trump stated that the situation in Bangladesh was not related to the US "deep state," noting that he would leave the matter to the Prime Minister.

"There was no role for our deep state...This is something that the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time...Frankly, I've been reading about it,I will leave Bangladesh to the Prime Minister," Trump said.

In August 2024, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protest and violence that resulted in over 600 deaths. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh in December last year. India and Bangladesh agreed to maintain "good working relations."

Meanwhile, during his bilateral meeting with PM Modi on Thursday (local time) at the White House, Trump stressed that the ties between the two nations are going to get closer.

PM Modi told US President Donald Trump that he is delighted to see him back at the White House for a second term and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to advance the India-US strategic partnership with the "same bond, trust and excitement."

In his remarks, PM Modi said the people of India had also given him the opportunity to serve them for a third successive term, and this has happened after 60 years in the country's history.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the United States since President Donald Trump's inauguration of the second presidential term last month.

PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump and has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration. (ANI)