French Senators meet Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation, reaffirm solidarity with India's fight against terror

Paris, May 27 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in France said on Tuesday that the all-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad met with French senators headed by Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, who reaffirmed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

The delegation led by the BJP leader arrived in France on Sunday evening as part of the global outreach campaign under Operation Sindoor to convey India's unequivocal message of zero tolerance toward terrorism and strengthen international understanding of the country's counter-terror posture.

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in France on Tuesday said: "An exchange with French Senators (@Senat) of the India-France Friendship group and Committee on Defence and Foreign Affairs, led by Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Vice-President of the India-France Friendship Group, who reaffirmed solidarity with India's fight against terrorism, reinforcing long-standing ties between India and France. Fascinating discussions took place with French senators (@Senat), led by Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Vice-President of the France-India Friendship Group in the Senate. The latter expressed her solidarity with India's fight against terrorism with the aim of strengthening the long-standing ties between India and France."

"The All Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation puts the Members of Parliament in the French National Assembly (Lower House) led by Thierry Tesson, President of the India-France Friendship group. Parliamentarians reaffirm strong ties and voiced united support for India's fight against terrorism. The parliamentary delegation of all political parties in India continued its visit with a meeting with members of the French National Assembly (Lower House), led by Thierry Tesson, Chairman of the France-India Friendship Group in the National Assembly. The parliamentarians reaffirmed their close ties and expressed their unanimous support for India's fight against terrorism."

The Indian Embassy on Monday in a press statement said: "Today, the delegation was briefed at the Embassy of India, Paris. They also met various Paris-based think-tanks with whom they discussed India's firm and clear message against terrorism, and the challenge posed by terrorism to the world. The delegation conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a deliberate attempt to undermine peace and development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and that India had responded through Operation Sindoor in a precise, targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory manner. The delegation further emphasized that India of today has a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and would not differentiate between terrorists and their supporters. Further, the All Party Delegation met with Indian community members where India's strong and united stand against terrorism was conveyed. The community members showed their full solidarity with India's fight against the Scourge of terrorism."

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The visit to France marks the first leg of a six-nation tour that will also take the delegation to Italy, the UK, Germany, Denmark, and other European countries.

Taking to the social media platform X, Ravi Shankar Prasad shared a powerful moment from the visit: "Along with my delegation colleagues, I engaged with the vibrant Indian community in France, reaffirming India's unwavering stance against terrorism. The diaspora's powerful display of solidarity was both impressive and deeply emotional."

The Indian Embassy in France also posted about the delegation's engagements, stating, "The All Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation had an in-depth and interactive discussion with experts from various French think-tanks. The think-tanks were briefed on India's strong and clear message against terrorism."

These discussions focused on India's recent counter-terrorism operations, including the strategic objectives of Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation's bipartisan nature is a deliberate reflection of India's unified stand on national security.

By engaging with global stakeholders and diaspora communities, the group aims to reinforce India's firm message that acts of terrorism, particularly those with cross-border roots, will face resolute and united resistance.

After the Paris leg concludes, the delegation will continue its diplomatic outreach across Europe.

