Fourth body returned by Hamas does not belong to any hostage: IDF

Jerusalem, Oct 15 (IANS) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that one of the four bodies returned by Hamas does not belong to any of the hostages.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Hamas handed over coffins of four hostages, which were later sent to the National Centre of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for identification. Unlike a similar handover on Monday, in which four bodies were handed over, Hamas did not disclose the identities of the bodies in advance.

Later, it was found that the fourth body did not belong to any of the hostages.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "Following the completion of examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body handed over to Israel by Hamas does not match any of the hostages. Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages."

The other three bodies were identified as Staff Sgt. Tamir Nimrodi, 18, Uriel Baruch, 35, and Eitan Levy, 53.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has said that Israel "will not rest" until all the hostages are returned. "This is our moral, national and Jewish duty," he added.

According to the forces, Hamas is still holding the bodies of 21 dead hostages, after returning seven in the past two days.

Additionally, in a separate development, Hamas has reportedly carried out mass public executions in Gaza in an attempt to reassert control over the Palestinian enclave, even as US President Donald Trump reiterated his call for the militant group to disarm.

Graphic videos circulating on social media show Hamas members executing eight men in what appears to be a brutal display of authority following recent clashes with rival armed Palestinian clans after a truce with Israel.

In a statement issued without evidence, Hamas claimed the men were "criminals and collaborators with Israel".

