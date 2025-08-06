Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Islamabad, Aug 6 (IANS) As torrential monsoon rainfall continues to batter Pakistan, the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a flood alert for several regions in the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

The warning comes as an intensifying monsoon system is expected to affect the upper and central regions of Pakistan from August 5-8.

Additionally, the combined influence of penetrating monsoon currents and a westerly trough over northern Pakistan is expected to trigger heavy downpours during this period.

The water levels are expected to rise in all major rivers of the country, including the Indus, Chenab, and Ravi, with tributaries of Ravi and Chenab likely to reach medium flood levels.

On the other hand, Tarbela, Guddu, and Sukkur Barrages are currently at low flood stage, but persistent rain could push Chashma and Taunsa towards low flood levels as well.

Furthermore, River Kabul at Nowshera, River Swat, and Panjkora with their associated streams and nullahs may witness a rise in water level due to continuous rainfall in their catchment areas, the leading Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune, reported.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, water inflow in stream networks in the districts of Hunza, Shigar, and Ghanche may lead to potential flash floods along the tributaries.

Also, current storage levels in the dams indicate that Tarbela Reservoir in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is at 94 per cent, and water levels are likely to rise amid heavy rainfall.

The NDMA urged residents living near rivers, streams, and nullahs to remain alert as water levels are expected to surge, particularly at night and during heavy rainfall.

According to the recent data released by the NDMA, torrential monsoon rains claimed at least 299 lives, including 140 children, and left 715 others injured since June 26.

Additionally, 715 others, among them 239 children, 204 women and 272 men, were injured in rain-triggered incidents, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,676 houses were damaged and 428 livestock were lost in the flash floods and heavy rains, which have caused widespread destruction across several regions, dealing a heavy blow to the local communities.

