Flight from Chennai undergoes security search in Colombo, no terror suspects found on board

Colombo, May 3 (IANS) A Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Chennai to Colombo underwent "comprehensive security inspection" upon its arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Saturday afternoon after a reported "tip-off" from Indian intelligence authorities that suspects linked to the Pahalgam terror attack were believed to be on board.

"Flight UL 122, operated by aircraft 4R-ALS, arrived in Colombo from Chennai at 11:59 hrs today, underwent a comprehensive security inspection upon arrival. The search was conducted in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre concerning a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board," reported Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror newspaper.

The aircraft was cleared for further operations after a thorough inspection though the mandatory security procedure resulted in a delay to the subsequent scheduled service.

Local reports cited that Sri Lanka Police, Sri Lanka Air Force, and airport security units jointly carried out the search operation. But no suspect was found.

The heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians who were gunned down by four terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, after identifying their religion.

India on Saturday announced to suspend exchange of inbound mails and parcels from Pakistan via air and surface routes, after banning all imports and barring Pakistani-flagged vessels from entering the ports earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also reaffirmed India's unwavering resolve to act decisively against terrorism and those who support it.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, Prime Minister Modi stated, "We are firmly united in our stance against terrorism. I expressed my gratitude to President Lourenco and the people of Angola for their sympathies to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack."

"We are committed to taking firm and decisive actions against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for its support in our fight against terrorism," the Prime Minister added.

