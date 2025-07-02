Fireworks facility explodes in California, triggers massive fire

California, July 2 (IANS) A fireworks facility in the Yolo County town of Esparto, California, has exploded and caught fire, prompting widespread panic, road closures, and emergency response operations.

The blast, which some residents initially mistook for a plane crash on Tuesday evening (local time), led to significant power outages and sent a massive plume of black smoke soaring into the sky, visible for miles around, including parts of northern Solano County, according to local media reports.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene just before 6 PM after a fire erupted along County Road 23.

According to Cal Fire, the explosion occurred at a fireworks storage and handling facility, igniting flames that quickly spread and raised concerns about possible secondary explosions and vegetation fires.

Videos and photos shared across social media captured the chaotic aftermath, showing thick, dark smoke billowing from the structure and spreading rapidly over the area.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud booms and experiencing brief but widespread power failures in nearby neighbourhoods.

The Yolo County Office of Emergency Services confirmed the involvement of a fireworks facility and said it had received numerous reports of multiple explosions from locals.

The cause of the blast remains unknown as an official investigation is currently underway.

"Firefighters are assisting Yolo County at scene of a commercial fire into the vegetation near the Hwy 16 / Oakdale Ranch LN, Esparto. CAL FIRE has sent Air and Ground resources to assist with this incident," Cal Fire LNU stated in a post on X.

While authorities have yet to determine the cause of the explosion, officials have not confirmed any injuries as of now.

The affected area remains under close watch as emergency teams continue to monitor for flare-ups and assess the extent of the damage.

Multiple streets surrounding the site were shut down to ensure public safety and allow unhindered movement for firefighting units and first responders. People were advised to stay away from the affected area.

