Fire causes evacuation in pavilion at UN COP30 in Brazil

Belem, Nov 21 (IANS) A fire broke out in a pavilion at the ongoing 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in the Brazilian city of Belem, prompting evacuations by the fire department, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred in the Blue Zone, an area that houses the international stands and the rooms set up for official negotiations, said the organizers. As soon as news of the fire spread, people rushed out of all exit gates for safety.

At least 21 people were injured, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

Brazilian Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino said that the fire, which broke out shortly after 2 p.m. local time, was under control at around 2:30 p.m., with no injuries reported so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Helder Barbalho, governor of the Para state, where Belem is located, told local media that the emergency teams are currently probing into two possible causes of the incident -- a generator failure or a short circuit in one of the stands that were set up for the conference.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was present at the venue and was quickly evacuated by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security.

The UN COP30 organising Committee said all injured were treated on site for smoke inhalation and their condition is being monitored.

India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the Indian delegation were also inside the Blue Zone when the fire broke out, but evacuated safely.

