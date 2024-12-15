Fashion Mogul Isak Andic, Mango Founder, Passes Away in Tragic Accident at Collbato Caves

Spain [Barcelona]: Isak Andic, the founder of the Spanish fashion giant Mango, has died in an apparent accident, the company announced on Saturday.

Confirming the news, Mango CEO, Toni Ruiz in a statement, paid tribute to Andic's legacy and acknowledged his contributions to the company.

"He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company," the statement read.

"His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he always had and at all times conveyed to the entire organization," it added.

Expressing his deep sentiments, he stated that Andic's demise leaves a "huge void," adding that the "best tribute" for the founder is to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that "Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also expressed his condolences on the Mango founder's demise and acknowledged his role in turning the Spanish brand into a "world reference in fashion."

"My condolences to the family of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, on his tragic death in an accident in the Salnitre de Collbato caves," Sanchez stated in a post on X.

"All my affection, and recognition for your great work and business vision, which has turned this Spanish brand into a world reference in fashion," he added.



Catalonia's regional police were notified on Saturday afternoon that a 71-year-old man had fallen down a ravine of more than 320 feet in the area of the Collbato caves of Salnitre, a popular tourist destination near Barcelona, CNN reported.

The report, citing a source in Catalonia, confirmed that the victim was Isak Andic.

Police units were deployed to the caves and were able to retrieve the body, the police said.

According to a report published in Forbes, Andic, who served as the company's non-executive Chairman, had a net worth of 4.5 billion dollars. He founded the Mango brand in Barcelona, Spain in 1984.

Mango is one of Europe's leading fashion groups, according to the company's website, with stores in over 120 markets. In 2023, the company's sales surpassed USD 3.2 billion, as reported by CNN.

The company currently operates 40 stores in the US and plans to open 20 more next year, according to Mango's website. (ANI)