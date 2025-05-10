Fake alert: Govt confirms Bathinda airfield fully operational amid false social media claims

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The government on Saturday dismissed claims circulating on Pakistani social media that Bathinda airfield had been destroyed.

A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that these posts were being artificially spread and confirmed that Bathinda airfield is fully operational, with no damage whatsoever.

In a post on X, the PIB stated, "Viral claim about Bathinda on social media! Posts are being artificially spread, claiming that Bathinda Airfield has been destroyed! #PIBFactCheck Fake alert! The Bathinda Airfield is fully operational and there is no damage whatsoever. Don't fall for misinformation. Stay informed, stay alert."

Additionally, the PIB fact-checked an old video that was being incorrectly shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport. The video, which was widely circulated, claimed that a heavy missile had struck New Delhi Airport.

The fact-check revealed that the clip actually depicted a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024.

The PIB’s post on X clarified, "Missile attack on Delhi Airport? An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport. #PIBFactCheck This video shows a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024. It has no connection to the current India-Pakistan situation."

The PIB also shared a YouTube link to the original video.

The PIB fact check has urged people to stay alert and verify everything before sharing.

Earlier in the day, the PIB fact-checked a few other viral posts and found them to be fake and fraudulently used.

Posts on social media claim that an Indian pilot ejected from a fighter jet over Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

"Indian Pilot Ejected Over PoK? Here’s the Truth! Posts on social media claim that an Indian pilot ejected from a fighter jet over Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). #PIBFactCheck This claim is FAKE. Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify before sharing," PIB wrote in a post on X.

The PIB also attached the report from where the image was taken.

PIB fact-checkers confirmed that several videos and images being circulated are not related to the ongoing military situation.

