Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav plants sapling in Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple

Kathmandu, May 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Saturday, planted a sapling at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Yadav is on a visit to Nepal, representing India at the Sagarmatha Sambaad, a high-level global dialogue, which was convened under the theme of 'Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity', organised by the Nepali government, and is scheduled from May 16-18.

"Planted a sapling at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu today under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. Initiated by PM Narendra Modi, the campaign aims to encourage everyone to work together towards a greener future," the minister posted on X.

PM Modi was launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on World Environment Day and urged the countrymen to associate with it and give strength to the initiative by becoming part of it. The initiative not only honours the role of mothers in nurturing their life but also contributes to the health of the planet.

Earlier in the day, Yadav offered prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. He also addressed the opening session of Sagarmatha Sambaad on Friday.

Later, following the session, the Union Minister attended a dinner hosted by Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, where he deeply appreciated the warm hospitality extended to India at the event.

In his address at the inauguration session of Sagarmatha Sambaad on Friday, Yadav highlighted India's unwavering commitment to global climate action and the need for collaborative efforts to safeguard the Himalayas and other mountain ecosystems.

"The Himalayas bear a significant part of the burden of the environmental crisis. We in India, with our significant Himalayan territory, witness these impacts first-hand. India shares the concerns of the mountain States and their people. Our environmental futures are intrinsically linked. India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is deeply committed to contributing to climate action with the urgency it demands, despite our minimal role for the crisis," Yadav posted on X after the session.

The Nepalese Prime Minister also thanked Yadav for attending the high-level global dialogue and delivering a meaningful message at the inauguration.

Several foreign dignitaries, including Vice Chairman of China's National People's Congress Xiao Jie and COP29 President and Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev, participated in the session.

