EAM Jaishankar says 67,000 nationals returned home, notes Gulf nations' safety assurance for Indians

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar, on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that 67,000 Indian nationals have returned to India from conflict-affected countries in West Asia as of March 8, as the government continues efforts to assist citizens amid the ongoing crisis in the region.

Read More

Making a statement in the Upper House on the evolving situation in West Asia, EAM Jaishankar said the government had been facilitating the return of Indian citizens whenever there were brief openings in regional airspace.

“Whenever there has been a partial opening of airspace, we have approved and undertaken commercial flights, including non-scheduled flights to enable the return of Indian citizens. Our estimate, as of yesterday, is that 67,000 of our nationals have done so,” the External Affairs Minister said.

His remarks came amid loud protests from Opposition members in the House, who continued sloganeering and demanded a full discussion on the issue during the proceedings.

EAM Jaishankar also informed the House that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has taken steps to assist Indian students and other nationals in Iran as the regional tensions escalated.

“The Indian Embassy has facilitated the relocation of several Indian students in Tehran to places outside,” he said.

He further noted that Indians who were in Iran for business purposes had also been assisted in leaving the country by travelling to neighbouring Armenia before returning to India.

“Indian nationals in Iran on business were facilitated to cross over to Armenia to return to India. Our Embassy in Tehran remains fully operational and on high alert. We are committed to supporting the Indian community at this time,” the minister said.

EAM Jaishankar told the House that the government had issued multiple advisories to Indian citizens as the security situation in Iran deteriorated.

He also told the Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been regularly reviewing the developments related to the conflict and India’s response to the crisis.

“PM Modi spoke to the heads of state of the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Israel, and Bahrain. We are urging all to ease tensions,” he said.

He added that India had received positive assurances from the leadership of these countries regarding the safety and welfare of the Indian community living there.

“In each case, we received assurances that the well-being of the Indian community would be the priority of the host countries. I have, similarly, been in close touch with my counterparts in these countries. Insofar as the United States is concerned, we have maintained regular contact through diplomatic channels,” EAM Jaishankar said.

--IANS

sd/rad