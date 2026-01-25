EAM Jaishankar meets US lawmakers; discusses bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday met a US Congressional delegation comprising Mike Rogers, Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, developments in the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar posted on X: "A good interaction with US Congressional Delegation comprising Representative Mike Rogers, Representative Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Discussed various aspects of India US ties, Indo Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Congressional interactions have always been an important facet of our relationship."

Earlier on January 18, EAM Jaishankar met US Senator Steve Daines in the capital, discussing bilateral ties and its strategic significance.

Describing the meeting, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, "A pleasure meeting Senator Steve Daines this morning in Delhi. A wide ranging and open discussion on our bilateral relationship and its strategic significance."

Earlier on January 13, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke over the phone with EAM Jaishankar, reviewing key areas of cooperation, including civil nuclear energy, trade talks, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

“Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence, and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues,” EAM Jaishankar stated after the call.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described it as a positive call.

“They discussed next steps regarding our bilateral trade negotiations, critical minerals, and a possible meeting next month,” Gor wrote on X.

During the call, Rubio congratulated India on enacting the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India bill, a recent law that is part of India’s nuclear energy framework, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

He said the United States is interested in building on the legislation to strengthen civil nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

“He expressed interest in capitalising on this important development to enhance US-India civil nuclear cooperation, expand opportunities for American companies, advance shared energy security goals, and secure critical mineral supply chains,” Pigott said.

The two diplomats discussed ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations and their shared interest in strengthening economic cooperation.

“They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, reaffirming the United States’ and India’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Pigott said.

