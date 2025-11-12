EAM Jaishankar meets global leaders at G7 FM's meet in Canada

Ontario, Nov 12 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara, Canada.

The EAM met Scott Moe, Premier of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where the two sides explored ways to deepen collaboration in areas including energy, food and fertiliser.

"Value his warm sentiments towards our relationship," he posted on X on Wednesday.

The EAM also met his Mexican counterpart, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, to discuss strengthening cooperation between India and Mexico across key sectors.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "A pleasure to meet FM Dr Juan Ramón de la Fuente of Mexico. Discussed further advancing our cooperation across business, trade, health & pharmaceuticals, and science & technology."

Following his meeting with South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, EAM shared on X, stating, "Nice to catch up with South Africa FM Ronald Lamola in Niagara today."

India is participating in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner under the Canadian presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia and South Korea.

The two-day event focuses on global security, economic resilience, energy cooperation and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that EAM Jaishankar's visit reflected India's "continued commitment" to work with international partners.

"EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora," it added.

The External Affairs Minister is expected to hold further interactions with counterparts from other participating nations before the formal conclusion of the G7 ministerial sessions in Canada on November 12.

