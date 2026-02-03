EAM Jaishankar in US, to meet Rubio today

Washington, Feb 3 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in New York for a three-day official visit to the United States and is scheduled to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday as part of talks focused on cooperation in critical minerals.

The meeting comes a day after a phone call between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the call, the president announced a trade deal with India. The announcement has added momentum to high-level engagements between the two sides.

Jaishankar’s visit from February 2 to February 4 includes participation in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by Rubio, according to an official announcement. The ministerial will bring together partner countries to discuss supply chain resilience and strategic cooperation.

The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to travel from New York to Washington during the visit. He is likely to hold bilateral talks with Rubio on Tuesday, followed by participation in the ministerial on Wednesday. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to address the conference.

The bilateral talks are expected to review a wide range of issues, including regional and global matters. These include developments related to the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, as well as economic and strategic cooperation.

In a social media post on X, EAM Jaishankar welcomed the announcements on bilateral trade following the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

“This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen ‘Make in India’ endeavors and encourage trusted technology ties. The opportunities in our economic engagement are truly vast and we are confident of realizing them,” he said.

“A robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership,” the EiAM wrote.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar would attend the Critical Minerals Ministerial.

The Critical Minerals Ministerial will focus on supply chain resilience, clean energy transitions, and strategic cooperation in the critical minerals sector. These materials are essential for advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies, and emerging industries.

In addition to the ministerial, Jaishankar will meet senior members of the US administration. Details of those meetings were not disclosed.

India and the United States have increased engagement in recent years on issues linked to economic security. Critical minerals have become a central element of that dialogue, with both countries seeking to ensure reliable and diversified supply chains.

The US State Department said on February 4 that the United States will welcome delegations to advance collective efforts to strengthen and diversify critical minerals supply chains.

“This historic gathering will create momentum for collaboration to secure these critical components vital to technological innovation, economic strength, and national security,” the State Department said.

Jaishankar’s Washington engagements are part of regular high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Washington. The two sides maintain frequent dialogue on diplomacy, trade, technology, and security.

Critical minerals have gained importance globally in recent years. They are widely used in clean energy systems, batteries, and other strategic sectors, with demand rising as countries expand renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

