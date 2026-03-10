EAM Jaishankar and South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun discuss bilateral ties, West Asia situation

Seoul/New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on Tuesday, discussing bilateral ties and the current situation in West Asia.

Read More

During the telephonic conversation, Cho noted that the two summits held last year, marking the 10th anniversary of the Korea-India Special Strategic Partnership, had forged a special bond between the two leaders. He also called for this year's summit-level exchanges to elevate bilateral ties to a new level and produce tangible results that can contribute to the lives of the people, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated after the phone call.

EAM Jaishankar agreed with Cho's remarks and expressed India's willingness to further develop bilateral relations through active high-level exchanges this year, especially working together to expand strategic economic cooperation between two nations.

"The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and particularly discussed the situation in the Middle East, which has a significant impact on security and the economy worldwide. The two ministers agreed to maintain close communication in implementing national security measures in response to developments in the Middle East," read a statement issued by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar also posted on X, writing: "A good conversation with FM Cho Hyun of RoK. Discussed advancing our bilateral agenda. As also the situation in West Asia, including its energy implications."

The conversation between two ministers came amid ongoing conflict in West Asia which erupted after the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28.

Last month, India and South Korea held the sixth Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD), reviewing bilateral ties, including sharing views on high-level exchanges, economic and commercial issues, security and defence, science and technology, cultural and people-to-people ties.

Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), P Kumaran and South Korea's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Yoon-joo co-chaired the meeting.

"Secretary (East) P. Kumaran co-chaired 6th Foreign policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD) with Park Yoon-joo and reviewed the whole gamut of the bilateral relations including sharing the views on high-level exchanges, economic and commercial issues, security, defence, S&T, Cultural and People to People ties," India's Embassy in South Korea stated on X after the meeting.

"They also shared their perspectives on the issues of regional and global significance and agreed to work to further enhance the Special Strategic Partnership," it added.

Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. This was their second meeting in 2025 following their talks on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Canada.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President Mr. Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. This is our second meeting this year, indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our economic and investment linkages," PM Modi posted on X following the meeting.

--IANS

akl/as